Alice T. Baird 1921—2019
Alice Baird, our loving and devoted mother and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 16, 2019. She was in her 98th year.
Born July 6, 1921, in Waterloo, Wisconsin to Frank and Ellen Tillotson she was raised on a five-generation farm in Faville Grove near Lake Mills, Wisconsin. She attended a six grade, one room, country schoolhouse one block from her family farm. She graduated from Lake Mills High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her grandfather lived with her family on the family farm. Through the years she'd love to tell stories of early farm life and had remarkable recall of the Great Depression years and their family's struggles mixed with the simple joy found in a close family.
During college she met her loving husband, Roger Baird. They married October 6, 1942, in New Jersey at a personal friend's home. Roger was serving in the U.S. Navy at the time. Alice was married to Roger for 54 years until his passing in 1996. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth and Sarah, and brother, David. She was the beloved mother of Roger Jr. (Kathy), Steve (Laura), and Cathy (Bill) Charboneau.
Their most treasured times were spent at home with family and close friends and visiting children and grandchildren in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, and Minnesota. For several years they spent summers in Montana with son Steve and his family.
Alice lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. Cooking was her favorite pastime and her chocolate cream candy and coffee cakes were relished by all fortunate enough to sample them. She also greatly enjoyed gardening - especially growing flowers which she would carefully arrange and display around the home during family gatherings.
She worked for the Veterans Administration and Applied Motors, the company that Roger co-founded. Alice was a long-time member of Court Street Methodist Church in Rockford, Illinois. Over the years she served as chairman of the church women's circle, coordinator of meals for large church events, and active participant in various church bazaars. She also enjoyed her weekly participation in the women's quilting group.
Alice loved her family dearly and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She is survived by her sons, Roger Jr. (Kathy), Steve (Laura), and daughter, Cathy Charboneau (Bill) as well as grandchildren: Briton Baird (Jenny), Alison Chance (Jake), Janey Hartmann (John), Graham Baird (Daneen), Madeline Conrath (Matt), Nicholas Charboneau (Katy), Ben Charboneau (Anne), Laurie Charboneau, and ten great-grandchildren.
The family thanks the caregivers at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin and All Life Solutions at Independence Village for their loving care of Alice.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Court Street Methodist Church, 215 N. Court Street, Rockford, Illinois with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. A private family burial will be held at the Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Alice's honor to Court Street United Methodist Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY of Janesville, WI is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019