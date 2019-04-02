|
Allan "Al" F. Hottman 1938—2019
Allan "Al" F. Hottman, 80, of Rockford, passed away peacefully April 1, 2019 in his home. Born July 27, 1938 in Sauk City, WI; the son of Christ and Dolly (Hehenberger) Hottman. He married Sue Anderson August 19, 1967 in Rockford.
Survivors include his wife of 51 1/2 years, Sue Hottman; children, Rhonda (Mike Kaiser) Schnoor, Robin (Mark) Bumphrey, Wendy (Scott) Barranco, Jim (Leigh) Hottman and Debbie (Jason) Scott; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass 11a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave, Rockford. Visitation 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. Visitation will continue 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment in St. Mary and St. James Cemetery, Rockford. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019