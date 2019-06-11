Home

Allen C. Burns Obituary
Allen C. Burns 1920—2019
Allen C. Burns, 99, of Wausau, WI, formerly of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born April 3, 1920, in Bradley, SD, son of Austin C. and Augusta O. (Peschke) Burns. Graduate of Clear Lake High School in Clear Lake, MN, Class of 1939; attended Valparaiso Univ.; Veteran of the USN serving in the Pacific. Married Eleanor L. Ackerman on June 25, 1950 in Belvidere, IL. Worked at Rockford Products Co.; owned Al's Mobile Home Sales on 11th St. in Rockford and Belvidere's Greenview Estates. Long-time member of Belvidere's Immanuel Lutheran Church (where he had served as Congregational Chairman) before move to Rockford, IL and of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Was involved in: Lutheran Laymen's League; Lutherans for Life; charter member of Rockford Lutheran High School (1st board vice president); member of the National CCC Ass'n and Illinois Manufactured Housing Ass'n. Allen is survived by his wife, Eleanor; children, Austin Burns, Kevin Burns, Bonita (George) Ickstadt, and Susan (William) Meyer; grandsons, Austin and Jacob Burns; sister, Nora Skurski; and dear nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brothers, Howard, Norman and Roland Burns.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church NW Site, 4881 Kilburn Ave., Rockford with Rev. Dan Eddy officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 in the church prior to the service. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Rockford Lutheran Academy or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Belvidere. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019
