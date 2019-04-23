|
|
Allen John Chernick 1946—2019
Allen John Chernick, age 72, of Byron passed away at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford on Monday April 22, 2019. He was born in Escanaba, MI on May 28, 1946 the son of John and Irene (Kleiman) Chernick. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Allen married Rita Sutter on August 30, 1969. He worked as an electrical engineer for ComEd. Allen and Rita are members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron and Allen was a member of the Knight's of Columbus. After retirement, he volunteered at the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Rockford Airport. He was an avid Detroit Lions fan. Allen is survived by his wife, Rita of Byron; mother, Irene of Escanaba, MI; sons, John (Ericka) Chernick of Plano, IL and Bill (Maggie) Chernick of Byron; sister, Cheryl (Jack) Anderson of Portland, MI; grandchildren, Lauren Chernick, Drew Chernick, Bethany Chernick, Michael (Hannah) Chernick, Robert Delarosa, and Luke Chernick; and great grandchildren, Archer and Evelyn. He is preceded in death by his father, John and brother, Wayne. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday April 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home in Byron. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Byron. Memorials are established in Allen's name. To leave an online condolence please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019