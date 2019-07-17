|
|
Alma Gary 1934—2019
Alma Jean Sorrells-Gary, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 8, 2019. She was born April 27, 1934 IN Okolona, Arkansas the daughter of Leonard Sr. and Gussie Ray Sorrells. Alma lived in Rockford since 1977 coming from Okolona. She married Harold L. Gary May 7, 1983, he preceded her in death. Alma was employed as a librarian by Okolona Public Schools. She was also a child chare provider for many children Alma was a member of Second Christ Church, serving as a nurse, in the choir, as a deaconess and a member of the Willing Workers. She attended in Okolona schools.
Alma leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Pastor Gary (Sheila) Sorrells; five daughters, Betty (Roy) Dixon, Annie (Willie) Graves, Ithia (John) Hunter, Barbara Sorrells and Shalandra "Dee" Sorrells; step daughter, Linda Gary; 25 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; brother, Johnny Ray Sorrells; four sisters, Gracie Dixon, Alice Henry, Esther Harris and Ray Evelyn Purifoy; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including daughter in law, Maner Jean Wiley. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, daughter, Linda Sorrells, sons, John Wiley Sr., and James Sorrells Sr; a granddaughter, Tonyetta Wiley; three brothers, and two sisters.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Second Christian Church 950 N. Rockton Avenue. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019