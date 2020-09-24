1/1
Alvin E. "Al" Stone
1928 - 2020
Alvin E. (Al) Stone, 91, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was born October 29, 1928, in Beloit, WI, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl and Bertha (Altvater) Stone. Al was a 1946 graduate of Beloit High School. He enlisted in the army in October 1946 for 18 months and spent 13 months in the occupation of Japan.
Upon discharge he apprenticed in the pattern making trade at Fairbanks Morse in Beloit, while there he met Dorothy Dixon and were married June 21, 1952. Al worked in various job shops in Beloit and Rockford, finally retiring from the trade at General Motors in Marion, Indiana. He was a member of the Rockton American Legion Post 332.
Al enjoyed building and maintaining things around their home in Rockton, he especially enjoyed their vegetable garden and lawn.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Dorothy; two sons Jeffrey Stone of Lake Barrington, IL and Gregory (Tammy) Stone of Rockton, IL and daughter Susan (Jon) DuPont of Massillon, OH; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Private ceremonies to be held. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. Final resting place to be Rockton Township Cemetery, Rockton, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Alvin's name to Nygren Wetland Preserve.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
767 N Blackhawk Blvd
Rockton, IL 61072
(815) 624-1155
