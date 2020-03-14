|
|
Alvin Johnson 1926—2020
Alvin Johnson, 93, of Rockford, died on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born on June 11, 1926, in Rockford, the son of Edward and Hildur Johnson. Graduate of East High, class of 1944. Alvin served as a Sergeant in the Army Air Forces during WWII as a Ball Turret Gunner on a B-17 Bomber. He worked as a building service foreman for Illinois Bell Telephone Company retiring after 36 years, then as a clerk at Nicholson Hardware for over 10 years. Alvin married Phyllis Bagley on May 14, 1955, in Rockford. Al enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling around the country with his family. Aftter retirement he loved spending time at their Wisconsin lake house with friends, family, and especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of 65 years; children, Candice (Michael) Wood, Steven (Donna) Johnson, Karen (Michael) Dolan, and Jill Gryder. Grandchildren; Jacob (Ashlee) Wood, Jessica (Mark) Moody, Caleb (Meagan) Wood, Amber (Justin) Idestein, Kyle (Brittani) Johnson, Quinn Johnson, Kelsey (Daniel) Hernandez, Danielle Dolan, Brooke Dolan, Luke (Heather) Vittetow, Lacie Vittetow, Noah Gryder. Great-grandchildren; Lillee, Meghan, Emily, Sean, Lochlan, Roman, Dominique, Ario, Gabriel, Micah, Messiah, Mia, and Ellie. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Hilma Johnson, his parents Edward and Hildur Johnson, and grandson Zachary Vittetow.
A Celebration of Life will be will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church or OSF Hospice, 5501 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020