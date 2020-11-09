Amadeo R. Leoni Sr. 1951—2020
Amadeo R. Leoni Sr. 88, of Rockford died on November 6, 2020. Born March 31, 1932 in Carmargo Chihuahua, Mexico. Son of Arturo and Maria Theresa (Rodrigues) Leoni. Amadeo was united in marriage to Virginia Fierro in February 4, 1951. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was truly the most important to him. Formerly employed as a heavy equipment operator in Mexico. Retired from Chrysler, where he was employed as a fork lift driver. Member of UAW Local 1268. Survived by his wife; children, Rosa (Tom) Gerdes, Amadeo Leoni Jr., Christina (Uwe) Ebert, George E. Leoni, Alan (Pamela) Leoni, Dante (Alexandra) Leoni; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Antonio (Socorro) Leoni, Margarita Cruz, Enerina (Raul) Clift, Maria Teresa Leoni; sister-in-law, Eva Leoni and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Juan Manuel Cruz, brother Arturo Leoni, and brother, Roberto Leoni. Private family services will be held. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.graceFH.com
