Amanda L. Smalley 1987—2019
Amanda Smalley – Loving mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 32.
Amanda is survived by her parents, David and Wendy Smalley; her children Lilith Joann age 3, Bruce Ahbell age 14; her sister, Emily White; her nephew, Tyler White; her grandparents, Gary and JoAnn Chaplin; and her cat, Little Butt. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Catherine Smalley; her uncle, Bruce Chaplin; and her aunt, Sherri Smalley.
Amanda was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on July 16, 1987, and moved to Illinois with her family in 1989. She graduated from Rasmussen College with degrees in Business Management and Marketing. She was on the Dean's List throughout her college career.
Her two wonderful children were the most important part of her life. Her children always came first. Amanda loved spending time with her children and family and creating special memories with them. As a child she loved the time she spent with her Grandparents on their farm. It was her happy place even as an adult. She led a simple life with simple needs.
She especially enjoyed going to the camper back home in Iowa and playing games. She was an animal lover, especially cats, and passed that trait onto her children. She was always willing to help others and was there whenever anyone needed anything. She touched the lives of so many people and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
