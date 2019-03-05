Home

Amanda Sue Moore 1994—2019
Amanda Sue Moore, 24, of Loves Park, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born May 20, 1994, in Rockford, the daughter of David B. and Kathryn S. (Foley) Moore. She worked as a massage therapist and her goal was to do this work with the disabled. Amanda was boisterous and loved life, her family, cats, and especially her nieces. She enjoyed DIY projects. Survived by her parents, David and Kathy Moore; boyfriend, Matthew Ingle; siblings, Alexandra (Chris Hendrickson) Stiles and Andrew (Julie Priddy) Moore; nieces, Kaylee, Isabella, Andreayah, and Phoebe; many aunts, uncles and cousins; grandparents, Tom and Cornelia Foley; and three beloved kitties.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to her nieces. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
