Amber D. Reynolds 1978—2020

Amber Reynolds (Gustof) was born on February 27, 1978. She passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at forty two years of age. Amber grew up in Rockton, and moved to Rockford as a teenager. She is a graduate of Auburn High School. She was employed by ThermoFisher Scientific for twelve years. Amber and her family are current residents of Davis, IL.

She is survived by her loving husband Phil, daughter Riley, and step-son Devon. She is adored by her sister Olivia and brother David. She is deeply loved by her father Todd and mother Dawn Bertelsen.

Amber had a bright smile and loved to laugh. She loved to entertain and socialize with her many loved ones. She was always supportive of the important people in her life. She is fondly remembered and greatly missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to set up a memorial fund for the Sarcoma Alliance, to allow for further research into the disease that took her from the world much too soon. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday June 27 from 3pm to 8pm at 5635 Nebeshone Ln, Rockford, IL 61103.



