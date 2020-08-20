Amber Kennedy 1990—2020

Amber Jon-Quille Kennedy a.k.a "Grace" Amber "Grace" Kennedy was born May 13, 1990 to Glen Edward Smith and Felicia Gay Kennedy-Jackson in Monroe, LA. She departed this earthly life on August 13. 2020 from Renal Medullary Carcinoma in the presence of her daughter (Emmone' King), sister-cousin (Demetris McDowell) and other family. She was a 2008 graduate of Auburn High School, an employee of AT&T, and a member of St. Paul C.O.G.I.C.. Left with blessed memories of Grace are: her parents, daughter, brothers (Jon-Neil Mitchell with Selena Collins and James "Tre'" Watkins, III with Nitosha Harris), nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and god-siblings along with life-adopted family including her god-parents (Michael and Vernetta Bedford Wells) and their family. Known for being vibrant, loving, kind, and fun, Amber will be greatly missed. A special thank you goes to Dr. Eric Taylor (urologist), Dr. Nameer Mardini (oncologist), Dr. Pavlos Msaouel (kidney oncologist), and Dr. Harneet Gahley (palliative care) and their teams with Swedish American Health Systems and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Moving visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe Louisiana. Private family services will be held 12:00 noon which can be viewed live at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home facebook page.







