Amber Kennedy
1990 - 2020
Amber Kennedy 1990—2020
Amber Jon-Quille Kennedy a.k.a "Grace" Amber "Grace" Kennedy was born May 13, 1990 to Glen Edward Smith and Felicia Gay Kennedy-Jackson in Monroe, LA. She departed this earthly life on August 13. 2020 from Renal Medullary Carcinoma in the presence of her daughter (Emmone' King), sister-cousin (Demetris McDowell) and other family. She was a 2008 graduate of Auburn High School, an employee of AT&T, and a member of St. Paul C.O.G.I.C.. Left with blessed memories of Grace are: her parents, daughter, brothers (Jon-Neil Mitchell with Selena Collins and James "Tre'" Watkins, III with Nitosha Harris), nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and god-siblings along with life-adopted family including her god-parents (Michael and Vernetta Bedford Wells) and their family. Known for being vibrant, loving, kind, and fun, Amber will be greatly missed. A special thank you goes to Dr. Eric Taylor (urologist), Dr. Nameer Mardini (oncologist), Dr. Pavlos Msaouel (kidney oncologist), and Dr. Harneet Gahley (palliative care) and their teams with Swedish American Health Systems and MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Moving visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe Louisiana. Private family services will be held 12:00 noon which can be viewed live at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home facebook page.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
AUG
22
Service
05:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 21, 2020
My condolences are with you all in this difficult time. Amber was such a beautiful woman..My prayers are with you all...
Karen Hoarde
Friend
August 20, 2020
My niecy poo, Gracie Mae to me Amber Grace to the others. Gonna miss you girl.
Eunice Green
Family
August 20, 2020
Thinking of you at this time. Love you Felicia.
Lisa Jackson
August 20, 2020
Dearest Felicia...
Gracie's presence was a blessing to all she encountered... You did a phenomenal job loving and growing such a beautiful soul! You have been nothing but a blessing to my family, we'd love to be the same to you. Anything you need....we're here!
Dione Baldwin
Friend
August 20, 2020
My heart is broken such a beautiful yoyng lady with a beautiful smile that we are going to miss. We are praying for the family that God will hold comfort and give you strength. Sending warm hugs. Eld. Larry and Rosemary Frye
Rosemary Frye
Friend
August 20, 2020
We love you guys cuz and always praying.
Rickey Claiborne
Family
