Amos Ellis 1962—2020
Amos Lenard Ellis, our kind, loving and compassionate father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, departed this earthly life May 8th, 2020. Amos was born June 8th, 1962 in Rockford, IL to Rev. Rob and Jesse Ellis. Amos lived his early life in Rockford before moving to the Chicagoland area.
Amos graduated from Auburn High School and later received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Northern Illinois University.
Amos was employed as a Security Collection Enforcement Supervisor by the IL Department of Employment. He also enjoyed his career as an Licensed official refereeing a variety of sports. He served as a member under his father at the Star Light Missionary Baptist church most of his life, and was currently serving as an ordained Deacon at the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Rockford, IL. His ministry, mentoring and coaching was mirrored throughout Rockford, Chicago and Mombasa, Kenya.
One of Amos's life's passion was to serve others and he did this in several ways. His "lead by example" demeanor was exemplified for decades as one of the founding members/officers of the MRI (Mombasa Relief Initiative). There he fostered relationships, and with the help of fellow founders/members, managed assistance and consistently helped to enrich the lives of children in Mombasa, Kenya.
Amos was also a veteran actor. Another life-long passion where he continued to touch many lives through performing arts. He was a powerhouse performer and his accomplishments were indicative of how well he was respected personally as well as professionally. His numerous awards and credits expanded over the genres of theatre, tv, film, commercials, and voice-overs. Most notable was the Emmy nominated commercial for a P.S.A about texting and driving. Some of his acting awards and nominations include Chicago's Black Theatre Alliance Awards, "Best Actor" and also The African-American Arts Alliance "Best Ensemble". He was also a life-long member and supporter of the Black Theatre Workshop (Mzimu) at NIU where he made his acting debut garnering national recognition as an award winner at NASDA (National Association of Speech and Dramatic Arts).
He was active member of Prince Hall Cable Lodge #119 F&AM
Amos leaves to cherish many loving memories, three sons: Tyler Jerome Ellis, Joshua Nathaniel (Ashley) Ellis and Jordan Amos Ellis, daughter: Jasmine Nycole Ellis, 4 grandchildren: Trinity, Elena, Eden and Ava; mother: Jesse Ellis, sisters: Kattie Russey-Starnes, Lisa Ellis-Owens, Pamela Ellis and Millie Ellis-Brown; brothers: Robert Ellis, Johnny Ellis and Marcus Ellis; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Rob Ellis and brother Charles Ellis.
Moving visitation will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 11:000 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., no seating will be available. No gathering will be allowed inside or outside. Private services may be viewed via Facebook at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Page at 10:00 a.m. Monday May 18, 202
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020