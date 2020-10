Or Copy this URL to Share

Andre Bowlds 1966—2020

Andre departed this earthly life on Saturday, October 10th leaving behind his Mother, Alberta Bowlds, Sister, Alexia (Don) Hughes, and nephews Christopher and Cameron Bowlds. He was predeceased by his Father, Charles and Brother, Devron Bowlds.

Memorial Service will be held at the Dwelling Place, 1559 S. Mulford Road, Rockford IL 61108, on Saturday, October 24th from 11:00AM - 1:00PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store