Andrea Adams 1970—2019
Andrea M. Adams, 48, passed away September 22, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1970 the daughter of Michael and Eunice (O'Connor) Adams. Graduating from college at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa she worked at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford Illinois for many years as a nurse then with the infection control unit. She was also a long time member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Andrea loved to be active playing her violin, crafting with Stampin' Up!, cooking and baking for friends, hosting the annual Christmas cookie exchange, knitting and crocheting and was an avid Brewers fan. She will be missed and survived by her parents; siblings Lisa Feldt, Nick (Melissa) Adams, and Sarah (Jerry) Barnes; nieces and nephew Ashley and Jacob Feldt, and Caelyn Adams; Great niece Lulina; her cats considered children Bella and Alex. Predeceased by both sets of grandparents; uncle Michael O'Connor and cat, Pearl. There will be a visitation for Andrea Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory Rockton Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, Illinois 61103. Funeral mass will take place the following day Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford, Illinois 61109 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to PAWS humane society or a diabetes organization of your choice. Online condolences can be made at fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019