Andrea K. Nelson 1955—2020
Andrea K. Nelson, 65, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Andrea was born in Rockford on March 30, 1955 to C. Burton "Bud" and Nancy (Cameron) Nelson. Andrea taught History at Jefferson High School before moving to Silicon Valley in the early days of the internet. After 30 years in California, 'Andi' retired from Oracle Corporation and returned to Rockford to be close to her family. In her early years she enjoyed world travel, visiting vineyards on the West Coast and especially her many vacations in Maui. In California, she became a big baseball fan and attended games at nearby Stanford University. After leaving California, she enjoyed trips to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida.
Andrea is survived by her brother, John Nelson; numerous relatives and friends and her beloved feline fur babies, Jonni and Buster. She is predeceased by her parents and local family members.
Per her wishes, no services are planned. To express condolences or share a memory, visit honquest.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.