Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St Edward Catholic Church
3004 11th Street
Rockford, IL
Andrea Serrano, 78, of Rockford, passed away on June 19, 2019. Born on November 30, 1940, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, the daughter of Aurelio Rangel and Juana Alvarado. Andrea married the love of her life, Simeon Serrano on April 16, 1957 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Andrea was loved by everyone who knew her, and friends with everyone she knew. Survived by her husband, Simeon; children Juan (Evelina) Serrano, Odilon (Belia) Serrano, Irma (Ramon) Hernandez, Maria Sara (Daniel) Navarro, Jackie (Sergio) Mendoza, Javier (Sandra) Serrano; daughter-in-law, Emma Serrano; son-in-law, Jesus Rangel; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her children, Jorge Serrano and Juana Rangel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24 in St Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford, IL. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, in Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave, Rockford, IL. Burial in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019
