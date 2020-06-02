Andrew Boettcher 1997—2020
Andrew A. Boettcher
Of Caledonia
Andrew Boettcher was born on May 18, 1997 in Harvard, Illinois to Bruce and Karen (Palmer) Boettcher. He passed away on Sunday, Mary 31, 2020 at his home in Caledonia.
Andrew enjoyed spending his time listening to music, gaming, cooking and spending time with his pets.
He is survived by his parents Bruce and Karen; his sister Carolyn Boettcher; step-sister Amber Boettcher; step-brother Joe Boettcher; great grandmother Frances Palmer; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Janice Palmer and grandmother Melody Boettcher.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI.
Come as you are, no dressing up, Andrew would not want it that way.
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.