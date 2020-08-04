1/1
Andrew Joseph Helwig
1950 - 2020
Andrew Joseph Helwig, Sr., 70, of Durand, IL died at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, August 2, 2020 in his own home after a brief illness.
He was born April 6, 1950 in Rockford, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl and Philomena (Wojcik) Helwig. Graduated from Durand High School class of 1968, Graduated from Rock Valley College. Employed as Maintanence Manager by G.C. Waldom in Rockford, IL for 43 years. Farmed in the Durand area all of his life. Member of Winnebago County Farm Bureau; National Rifle Association.
Survivors include: Life partner Shirley Clark; Sons Andrew J. (Stephanie) Helwig, Jr., Christopher T. Helwig; Michael Wells and Tommy Wells; grandchildren Kelsey and Brianna Helwig, Evan, Thomas Wells, Kayla Wells; sister Ann Breeze, brothers Anthony Helwig, Thomas (Marcella) Helwig, sisters Bernadette (Alan) Conner, Tess (Larry) Wilke, Justine (Dale) Helwig; Sister in law Janet Kehm Helwig; numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, grandson Caden Helwig; Brother Adrian Helwig; Hyacinth Helwig; twin sister Joan Book; brother John Helwig; sister Patricia Sumpter, brother Charles Helwig.
Private interment ceremonies to be held in Bethel Cemetery. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand Chapel, 101 Main St., Durand, IL assisted the family.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
(815) 248-2200
