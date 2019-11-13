|
Andrew McBride Sr 1934—2019
Andrew McBride, Sr., 85, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born February 8, 1934 to Woodrow and Duffie McBride in Village – Magnolia, Arkansas. To this union he was the oldest of the three, Joseph (Mamie – his favorite sister-in-law) and his sister Jean who are both deceased. He attended school in Arkansas. He moved to Rockford at the age of 18 years old following his uncle Coston Paschal. He worked construction until he retired in 1996 from Anderson and Dashney. He was a member of Labor Union Local #32. He married Opal Ware and to this union three girls and one boy was born, Wanda Primm (Calvin), Linda Carter, Brenda Gatlin, Andrew Jr. He fathered another daughter, Monica Baeza. February 5, 1971 he married Glenda Fay Cunningham-Brint and became the father of her five children, becoming a father of ten. Marchelle Primm, Robert Brint Jr, Terrance Brint, Yul Brint and Marcus Brint (Toi). Grandfather of Rashaad Primm, Briona Carter, Bryan Gatlin (Randi), Mark Jarrell Primm (Sara), Markesha Christopher (Trevor), Markeyha Perteete, Miracle Cullen, Amber, Tristan Brint. Great-Grandchildren, Marcheala Lewis and Markalya Foote (Little One). He is predeceased by his parents; sons, Robert and Terrance Brint; brother, Joseph; sister, Jean.
He was a Magnificent Man. April 1972 he united with the Macedonia Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and worked in all other areas as needed. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1720 Morgan St, Rockford. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Perry Bennett officiating the service. Entombment following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel of Love. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
