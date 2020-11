Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew "Andy" P. Jackson 1929—2020

Andrew (Andy) Paul Jackson, 91, of Byron went home to Jesus November 9, due to Covid-19. He was born in Rockford to Frank and Elizabeth Jackson.

Survived by his daughter Betsy (Blaine) Young; half-sister Marilyn (Evan) Artran; granddaughters Sasha Schultz and Nicole Jackson (Ben Hayden); great-grandchildren, and close friends Gary and Pat. Predeceased by his parents, brothers, and sons.

Arrangements are pending with Farrell, Holland, and Gale Funeral Home.



