Andrew Warren 1988—2020
Andrew Warren of Rockford passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born August 5, 1988 in Rockford, the son of Larry Opengo and Lisa Carmona.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a beanie, or winter wear to be donated to people in need.
Andrew had always helped anyone in need.
Visitation on Monday September 21, 2020 from 9am until 11am in Tony Gasparini Funerals 6825 Weaver Road, 61114. Private family services. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Extended obituary at tonygasparinifunerals.com