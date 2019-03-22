|
Angel Jimenez 1960—2019
Angel Jimenez, 58, of Rockford, died in his home on March 19, 2019. Born June 17, 1960 in Puerto Rico, the son of Juan and Luz (Rosario) Jimenez. He married Kim Clauson on May 16, 2010 in Rockford. Angel delivered the Rockford Register Star for over seven years. He was a member of and very active in Family Bible Fellowship church. He enjoyed fishing with his friends and spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Kim; children, Jason (Seomara "Seal"), Jonathan; Erica, Matia, and Ariel Jimenez; grandchildren, Crystal "Punkie", Nico, William, Xias, Kane, Serenity, Isaac, Michael, Michaela, Melody, Rick "Papas", and Gael; his parents; sisters, Sylvia "Cute" and Maria "Millie"; and brother, Orlando. Predeceased by his son, Michael; and nephew Junior.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Olson Funeral Home, Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., with Pastor Jeff Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019