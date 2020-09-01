Angela J. Vitale 1934—2020
Angela Josephine Vitale, 85 of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children on Saturday August 22nd. Daughter of Ray and Palma (Paluzzi) Gianquinto. Graduated West High School in 1952. Graduate of Rockford Memorial Hospital School of Radiology. Married Vincent J Vitale December 18, 1954. Both Angie and Vince were each saying a Novena to St. Jude to help them find their soulmate when they met.
Angie worked for a short time as a Radiologic Technologist before starting a family. She worked as Lab Secretary at Rockford Clinic for 19 years and went on to work 17 years as Receptionist at Edgebrook Dermatology where she retired.
She enjoyed concerts in the park, big band music and dancing. Angie and Vince would draw a crowd of onlookers at wedding receptions with their dancing; they were often referred to as "Fred and Ginger".
She loved her backyard birds, especially cardinals. She also loved having lunch with her girlfriends from grade school, and playing cards with her friends in card club. She was a wonderful cook, it was therapy to her. She loved entertaining and often hosted large dinner parties. She always made everyone feel welcome in her home.
Despite losing her beloved husband when she was just 45, she raised 5 young children on her own. Never losing her faith in God or her positive outlook on life, she influenced all who were blessed to know her. A wonderful friend with a wicked sense of humor, a loving mother and beautiful soul, she will be so greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have her in their life.
She was a member of St Anthony Catholic Church, the St Anthony Altar and Rosary Society and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Survived by her loving children: Linda Vitale-Elkind, Michael Vitale, Lisa Vitale (caregiver), Maria (Jens) McKellips, and Monica Vitale. Brother Joseph (Lani) Gianquinto, grandchildren and nephews.
Pre-deceased by parents and husband.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Mercy Hospice and nephew Larry Johnson, her "garden angel". The family would like to acknowledge the late Jim Maragi for his many years of companionship and friendship.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Due to the pandemic, a private burial for immediate family will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Angie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel assisted the family. Extend condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
