Angela Marie Eccles 1961—2020
Angela Marie Eccles, 59, wife of Norman W. Eccles, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Park Ridge, IL, on August 27, 1961, she was the first child of Janice Hoover Smith and the late David R. Smith. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her sons, Nathan R. Eccles, and Alex D. Eccles and his wife, Karleigh; sister, Diane Studler and her husband, Rusty; brother, Dan Smith and his wife, Lisa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As a big sister, Angie learned to give instructions at a young age, often telling siblings Di and Dan to "get out of her room!" After graduating from East High School in 1979, she began her career as a hairdresser, which continued for 41 years. Her favorite customers were those who did not pay - Nathan and Alex.
As graceful as she was a mother, she was an equally inspiring wife. Angie met Norm in the summer of 1977, and they married in October of 1984. The two were inseparable - going to movies, visiting with friends, and having dinner dates together, prior to taking on the challenge of parenthood with unmatched love and devotion. The couple welcomed their son, Nathan in 1988, and much to Nathan's excitement, Alex, in 1993.
Angie loved taking trips to the beach, visiting her family in Rockford, enjoying dinner out, attending church, listening to country music, attending Clemson football games with her family, and shopping - often making Nathan and Alex "take a quick peak" with her while dad was at work. Her most cherished possession was her children. Angie adored being a mother and all who knew her, knew just how proud she was of her boys.
Angie's life was dedicated to her husband, sons, family, friends, and her ME Salon girls. Trying to paint her picture in words is a task as tall as the sky. Angie was a selfless, captivating soul whose love shaped those around her. Her outgoing nature and joyful personality lit up a room and uplifted others. She will be missed dearly, but the memories of her positive spirit and bubbly personality will bring happiness to all who loved her for years to come.
A memorial service to honor Angie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes. The family asks that attendees wear something purple in honor of her fight with pancreatic cancer. Guests are requested to follow the CDC recommendations on wearing masks and social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child c/o Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/
