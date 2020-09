Or Copy this URL to Share

Angeline 'Angie' Konopa 1949—2020

2/11/49-8/21-20

Angeline 'Angie' Konopa, 89, formerly of Rockford, IL passed away in Phoenix, AZ on Friday, August 21, 2020. Angie retired from Sundstrand and moved to Phoenix with her Uncle Cyril.

Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will occur at a later date in AZ.



