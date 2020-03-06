|
|
Angeline L. Spadacini 1924—2020
Angeline L. Spadacini, age 95 of Rockford, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born June 23, 1924 in Rockford, the daughter of Ralph and Julia Spadacini. Graveside service will be held in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at 10:00 AM on Monday March 9, 2020 with Fr. William Wentink officiating. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020