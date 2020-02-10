|
|
Angeline T. Faulkner 1928—2020
Angeline T. Faulkner, 91, of Circle Pine, Minnesota, and formerly of Leaf River, died Friday February 7, 2020. Angeline was born June 19, 1928 in Chicago Illinois, the daughter of Vito and Anna (Catenazzo) Bellino. She married Robert C. Faulkner May 15, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Faulkner passed away September 17, 2010. Angeline worked as a salesclerk for River Grove Drug Store. She was a former member of Christ the Rock Lutheran Church, Rockford. Surviving are sons, Neil (Barbara) Faulkner of Leaf River, Mark (Carol) Faulkner of Shorewood, and Gary Faulkner of Chicago; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, husband, daughter, Helene Ann; brother, Alex Bellino; and sisters, Laura DiGioia and Mary Beach. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 in the chapel at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Elmhurst. A memorial has been established in Angeline's memory. Please visit Angeline's guestbook at burketubbs.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020