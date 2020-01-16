Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Anthony Raymer Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Anthony Raymer Bryant Obituary
Angelo Anthony Raymer Bryant 2019—2020
Angelo Anthony Raymer Bryant, 10 months, of Rockford, gained his angel wings on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on March 28, 2019 in Rockford to Jason Bryant and Claudia Raymer. Angelo loved his binky, cartoons with his brother, foot rubs by aunt cyd, allnighters with Grandpa Chris and cuddle time with momma.
Survivors include his parents, Jason Bryant and Claudia Raymer; brother, Jacoby; sisters, Jailionna and Aniya; grandparents, Chris Raymer, Melissa Minnick and Jason and Trina Bryant; great-grandparents, Mike and Bonnie (Nana) Morales, Linda Raymer and Dave and Ann Raymer; uncles, Christopher Raymer and Xavier Bryant; aunts, Cydney Raymer, Jayla Bryant and Angelica (Justin) Goode. Predeceased by great-grandparents, Alma Rose Meraz, Marva Jean Bryant and Baltazar (Gloria) Jass.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -