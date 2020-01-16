|
|
Angelo Anthony Raymer Bryant 2019—2020
Angelo Anthony Raymer Bryant, 10 months, of Rockford, gained his angel wings on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on March 28, 2019 in Rockford to Jason Bryant and Claudia Raymer. Angelo loved his binky, cartoons with his brother, foot rubs by aunt cyd, allnighters with Grandpa Chris and cuddle time with momma.
Survivors include his parents, Jason Bryant and Claudia Raymer; brother, Jacoby; sisters, Jailionna and Aniya; grandparents, Chris Raymer, Melissa Minnick and Jason and Trina Bryant; great-grandparents, Mike and Bonnie (Nana) Morales, Linda Raymer and Dave and Ann Raymer; uncles, Christopher Raymer and Xavier Bryant; aunts, Cydney Raymer, Jayla Bryant and Angelica (Justin) Goode. Predeceased by great-grandparents, Alma Rose Meraz, Marva Jean Bryant and Baltazar (Gloria) Jass.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020