Angelo Bonacquisti 1930—2019
Angelo Bonacquisti, 89, of Rockford went home to be with The Lord Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born January 9, 1930 in Rockford, IL the son of Ambrose and Angelina (Furno) Bonacquisti. Angelo married the love of his life, Barbara on July 25, 1959. He proudly served in the United States Army 1952-1955. He retired from Metal Cutting Tool after 40+ years. Angelo was a loving man and had a strong work ethic and was full of life. He enjoyed working on cars and anything with a motor. He was a member of 1st General Baptist Church of Rochelle, IL. He loved his dog, Little One, but most of all he loved his family. He will forever be in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his children, Terry Brogdon, Tim (Diane) Brogdon, Angela (Steve) Buehler, Angelo M. (Debbie) Bonacquisti, Mary Bonacquisti and Melissa Bonacquisti; grandchildren, Sammy Buehler, Kayla (Charles) Peterman, Kelsey (TJ) Rogers, Amanda (Tracy) Patterson, Beth Brogdon, Jenny Brogdon, Laura Brogdon, Jimmy Brogdon and Joshua Brogdon; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Mafalda Darnell and Sylvia Bonne. Predeceased by her parents; wife, Barb, sisters, Jenny and Pearl; brothers, Ambrose, Frank and Vincent; brothers-in-law, Bob Darnell and Dan Bonne.
Memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1st General Baptist Church of Rochelle, 500 South 12th St. Rochelle, IL. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019