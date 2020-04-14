Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
(815) 962-7743
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. Sixth St.
Rockford, IL 61107
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Eslora-Arreguin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Eslora-Arreguin


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Eslora-Arreguin Obituary
Anita Eslora-Arreguin 1963—2020
Anita Eslora-Arreguin, 56, of Rockford, Illinois, died on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at Van Matre Hospital, Rockford. She was born on July 15, 1963 in Rockford to Frank Eslora and Gloria Castro.
On Aug. 13, 1979 she was joined in marriage to Juan Arreguin.
Anita enjoyed reading, making jewelry and painting little figurines.
She is survived by her husband, Juan; three sons Luis, Roland and Jimmy. She is further survived by her siblings Diane, Sylvia, Juanita, Sammy, Frankie, her mother Gloria and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Eslora.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church beginning at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16th form 9 until 11 am at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois with a Prayer Service. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -