|
|
Anita Eslora-Arreguin 1963—2020
Anita Eslora-Arreguin, 56, of Rockford, Illinois, died on Saturday, April 11th, 2020 at Van Matre Hospital, Rockford. She was born on July 15, 1963 in Rockford to Frank Eslora and Gloria Castro.
On Aug. 13, 1979 she was joined in marriage to Juan Arreguin.
Anita enjoyed reading, making jewelry and painting little figurines.
She is survived by her husband, Juan; three sons Luis, Roland and Jimmy. She is further survived by her siblings Diane, Sylvia, Juanita, Sammy, Frankie, her mother Gloria and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Eslora.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church beginning at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16th form 9 until 11 am at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois with a Prayer Service. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020