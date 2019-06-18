|
Ann "Ona" (Mikaite) Keraminas 1929—2019
Born in Lithuania, Ann was a survivor of Dachau concentration camp. She became a translator for the American Red Cross and met her husband, Jonas, in a refugee camp in Germany. They moved to New York in 1949 and later moved to Illinois. Ann was active in local charities, and was awarded a gold medal for patriotism by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1992. Ann worked to preserve Lithuanian culture with the Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford. She was known throughout the world for her artistry in straw decorations. She moved to Tennessee in 2016. Ann was a loving mother and grandmother, a devoted Catholic, and a true American patriot.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, her husband Jonas, and son Vidutis. She is survived by granddaughter Evan (Lance) Kidd; grandson Casey Keraminas; many beloved nieces and cousins; and special family friends Jane Yesinowski and Jim (Susan) Sinkiawic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 18 to June 22, 2019