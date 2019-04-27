Home

Ann L. Eversman Obituary
Ann L. Eversman 1930—2019
Ann L. Eversman, 88, of Rockford, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born October 10, 1930 in Burlington, IA, the fourth daughter of Herbert and Philomena (Koestner) Wiemann. Graduate of Burlington High School and Iowa State University where she received a degree in Food and Nutrition. Ann married Robert D. Eversman on November 27, 1953 in Burlington, Iowa, he predeceased her August 19, 2011. She later married Bill Didier on October 10, 2015 in Rockford. Ann enjoyed baking cakes, gardening, travel, and volunteering for various charitable organizations.
Survived by her husband, Bill Didier; son, David (Donna) Eversman of Crystal Lake; daughter, Patricia (Jorge) Rangel of Rockford; grandchildren, Matthew (Liz) Eversman, Nicholas (Emily) Eversman, Katherine (Anthony) Martinez, David Downey, Jennifer (Evan Johanning) Downey, Sidney (Jordan) Kohl, Chelsea (Daniel Karnick) Rangel; and eight great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by husband, Robert and daughter, Jean Downey.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in St James Catholic Church, 428 N 2nd St, Rockford, with Father David Beauvais officiating. Visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30th at Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel, 2811 North Main St and at church from 9:00 to 9:45 prior to the Mass. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church or Stateline Stroke Support Group c/o the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
