|
|
Ann Louise (Anderson) Ruschmeyer 1943—2019
Ann Louise (Anderson) Ruschmeyer, 76, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 11, 2019. Ann was born in Peoria, IL to Keith and Vonda (Manning) Anderson. She was a graduate of Mattoon High School and Eastern Illinois University. Her advanced degrees were from National Louis University. Ann was married to Roger Ruschmeyer for over 33 years.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Ruschmeyer; daughter, Vesta (Brent) Crane; granddaughter, Augusta Crane; grandson, Lucas Crane; stepdaughter, Tori (David) Powell, grandson, Mason Powell, granddaughter, Harper Powell; stepson, Timothy Ruschmeyer; grandson, Liam Ruschmeyer; brother, John (Sherry) Anderson; nephew, Keith Anderson; brother, Edwin Anderson; sister, Kathryn (Brian) Buxton; nephew, Brian (Jennifer) Buxton; and grandniece, Brynn Buxton.
Ann taught in several school districts including the Rockford School District and finished her teaching career in the Harlem School District as a Literacy Specialist. Her main focus in life was her Savior Jesus Christ, her church and her family. She was a member of the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod at New Life Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid quilter, having shared her quilts with her loved ones. Ann was loved and will be missed by many.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in New Life Lutheran Church, 1100 N. Lyford Road, Rockford with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to be used in Ann's name at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019