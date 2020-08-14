Ann-Marie Viola Pedersen 11-26-1942—8-1-2020

Ann- Marie Viola Pedersen, 77, of Rockford, IL. died peacefully at home with her family by her side. Ann -Marie (Lindelov) was born in Tidaholm, Sweden and travelled by boat to Ellis Island in 1948 with her mother (Ruth) father (Karl) sister Sonja (Jack) Mattson, and brother Donald. Ann married "The Piano Man" Ron Pedersen and had two daughters, Debra Ann Pedersen and Rhonda (John) Augustiniak. Ann was always thoughtful, generous, loving and accepting of ALL people. Ann was an original who loved antiques, flea markets, garage sales and could never pass up a good bargain. She will forever be missed by her grandchildren, John (Catherine) Augustiniak, David Augustiniak, Olivia Whitten and her best friend and niece Sue Utzig. She had the largest heart when it came to all animals, especially Lillie, her chihuahua. Ann's family would like to express special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their prompt guidance and excellent care and to Valerie Hoglund for her constant love and support for Ann and her family. The family will be having a private memorial.



