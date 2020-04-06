Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Anna Jean Scheidegger


1939 - 2020
Anna Jean Scheidegger Obituary
Anna Jean Scheidegger 1939—2020
Anna Jean Scheidegger, 80, passed away at River Bluff Nursing Home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Anna Jean was born to Emily (Hoegger) and Lyle Stafford on June 8, 1939 in Janesville, Wisconsin. Anna Jean attended Janesville High School. Anna Jean married Harley Scheidegger on November 29, 1959 in Rockford, Illinois. Anna Jean was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church, and active in the choir, teaching Sunday school, and Senior Saints. Anna Jean took pride cooking for Harlem High School and Circle of Learning before retiring. Anna Jean is survived by children, Donald (Melody) Scheidegger of Roscoe, Illinois, Kathy (Jeffrey) Douglas of Machesney Park, Illinois, Mary (Andrew) Spillios of South Elgin, Illinois; grandsons, Bradley Douglas, Gregory (Brittany) Douglas, Michael (Nicki) Scheidegger; granddaughters, Meredith (Jill) Scheidegger, Emily Spillios, Alexandria Spillios; great granddaughter, Amelia Scheidegger; Brothers-in-law, Donald E. Scheidegger, and Roger (Shirley) Scheidegger; sister-in-law Mary Ellen (Stafford) Rice; many nieces and nephews. Anna Jean was preceded in death by parents, husband Harley, brother William Stafford, and many sisters and brothers-in-law. Private family services will take place at Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 7000 West State Street, Rockford, Illinois 61102. The family would like to invite friends and family to a livestream funeral service for Anna Jean on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 P.M at Facebook page: Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services (Rockford, Illinois). A private burial will take place at Willwood Burial Park. A memorial service for Anna Jean will take place at a later date. To share a condolence, please visit advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
