Anna M. Kliven 1936—2019
Anna M. Kliven, 82, of Loves Park, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born October 6, 1936 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Ruth Rasmusson. Anna married Ronald Kliven on July 3, 1955 in Mason City, Iowa. She was a member of Northeast Christian Church.
Anna is loved and missed by her children, Ernie, Branda (Pat) Kelly, Randy (RuthAnne), Galen (Connie); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Mae; parents; two sisters, and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019