Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Kliven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Kliven


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Kliven Obituary
Anna M. Kliven 1936—2019
Anna M. Kliven, 82, of Loves Park, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born October 6, 1936 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Ruth Rasmusson. Anna married Ronald Kliven on July 3, 1955 in Mason City, Iowa. She was a member of Northeast Christian Church.
Anna is loved and missed by her children, Ernie, Branda (Pat) Kelly, Randy (RuthAnne), Galen (Connie); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Mae; parents; two sisters, and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now