Anna "Ann" T. Pellegrini 1924—2020
Anna "Ann" (Frisella) Pellegrini, 95, Madison, Wisconsin passed away March 7, 2020 at All Saints Assisted Living, Madison, WI.
Ann was born August 11, 1924 in Rockford, IL to Carmello and Maria (Armato) Frisella. She was baptized and took her first communion at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Rockford and graduated from Rockford West High School.
Ann married Anthony (Tony) Pellegrini of Detroit, Michigan, November 23, 1947 at St. Anthony's. They raised four children, two boys and twin girls, in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Ann worked as a bookkeeper, office manager and executive personal assistant until she was 78. She shared her lifelong love of music, singing and dancing with many.
Ann is survived by her children: Greg (Pat), Maineville, OH; Robert (Kathy), Howell, MI; Mary (Steve Pike) Carle, Madison, WI; Barb (Dave) Allen of Marlborough, MA; her grandchildren: Amy (Jeff) Mischnick, Joe (Becky) Pellegrini, Christina (Armando) Linky, Anthony (Jen) Pellegrini, Tiffany (Greg) Heim, Eric Arndt, Samantha (Steve) Throckmorton and Jenny Allen as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Pellegrini, who passed May 11, 2013 and her older sisters Pauline, Angelina, Carmella, Mary, and younger sister Betty.
A brief memorial service and entombment will be held at Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 am in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, 8616 West State St, Winnebago, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities Madison https://thebeaconhelps.org/catholic-charities-donations/ and/or to "Agrace Foundation" and mailed to: Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or online at https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020