Annabelle Brunell 1932—2019
Annabelle Brunell, 86, of Simpsonville, SC, wife of Robert Stanley Brunell, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 31, 2019 while at home with her family.
Born in Capron, IL in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Van LaRose. She was a beautiful light brought into the world during the dreary time of the Great Depression. After completing High School in Rockford, IL, Annabelle attended Augustana College, where she met Bob, her husband of 64 years. Her love for travel was sparked by her career as a stewardess for United Airlines in the early 1950s. She gave up flying after marrying Bob and starting a family.
She was the dedicated mother of Beth, Bennet and Gail and made their home a beautiful place to grow up. Always supportive of her family, she was class mom many times over and the children's biggest fan at sporting events they participated in.
Annabelle loved the Lord, serving him throughout her teenage and adult years as Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible school sponsor and served on numerous committees.
She loved to golf, read, garden, entertain and volunteer. After Bob retired, they traveled the country and the world loving the experiences of enjoying other cultures, people and unique places.
A wonderful friend, wife, mother and sister, she will be missed. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Beth Brunell and Gail Hermann (Josh); daughter-in-law, Jackie Brunell; grandchildren Robert and Amy Kendig; and one brother, Garwin LaRose. Annabelle was preceded in death by son, Bennet Brunell and two brothers.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019