Annabelle Shugars Obituary
Annabelle Shugars 1931—2019
ROCKFORD – Annabelle Shugars, age 87, of Rockford passed away Thursday June 20, 2019. Born in Springfield, MO on December 6, 1931 to Lee & Nora Munhollon (Sanders).
Funeral Services held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of services at 5:00 PM. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield, MO held Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Memorials to the family. See full obituary at www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019
