Anne Bell 1945—2019
Anne passed away peacefully but too soon on March 8. She was a true artist who viewed the world in a way in which she saw beauty everywhere. She loved her animals and those who met her commented on her kind soul. She is survived by her daughter Shannon (Christian) Schmidt, two grandchildren (Hunter, Cooper), her sister Mildred Strawn, brother Paul (Martha) Lahti, numerous nieces and nephews and her partner in life, Pat Brady.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019