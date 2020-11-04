1/1
Annie Davenport-Joiner
1948 - 2020
Annie Davenport-Joiner 02/09/1948—10/22/2020
Annie Mae Davenport-Joiner, of Richfield, Minnesota, departed this earthy life October 22, 2020. She was born February 9, 1948 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Ernest and Annie Mae Davenport. Annie lived in Minesotta and over 15 years after leaving Rockford. She was employed by Elco many years. Annie was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church. She graduated Crane High School in Chicago and attended Rock Valley College.
Annie leaves cherish many memories, two sons, Daniel Davenport and Willie (Michele) Davenport; four daughters, Sonya (Adesemi) Adesuyan, Cassandra Davenport, Kenyetta (Alex) Dowthard and Sylvia (Joseph) Davenport; 33 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Geridine, Earnestine and Louise Davenport; two brothers, Tommy Lee Davenport and Maurice Davenport; god sisters, Mary Rainey and Linda Suggs; a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends including many children she played the roll of mother to. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters Terry Ann Davenport and Dorothy Jean Finkley and brother Ernest Davenport Jr.
Moving visitation will be held will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Carl E Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Soar Assembly 604 Salter Ave. Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 in Restvale Cemetery, Alsip, IL.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Soar Assembly
NOV
9
Burial
11:00 AM
Restvale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
