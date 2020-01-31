|
|
Anthony Barmore 1961—2020
Anthony Bernard "Tony" Barmore, of Rockford departed this earthly life January 28, 2020. He was born November 6, 1961 in Rockford the son of Melvin D. and Gloria Barmore. Anthony was employed by Columbia Pipe Company many years before becoming disabled. He graduated from East High School class of 1979.
Anthony leaves to cherish many loving memories, two sons, Schuyler and Tristan Barmore; two daughters, Tishekia and Ashley Barmore; five grandchildren; his father, Melvin ( Antionette ) Barmore and mother, Gloria (Robert) Sturgis; sister, Erika Hannah; brothers, Keith Barmore, Troy (Tonya) Barmore, and Ryan Sturgis a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hope Fellowship 1135 E. State St. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 2020