Anthony DiGiovanni 1926—2019
Anthony (Tony) DiGiovanni, 92, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 Madeira Beach, FL, after a long illness. He was born Sept. 29, 1926 in Rockford, IL to Michael DiGiovanni, and Rosalie Priola. He was married in Rockford on May 25, 1947 to Antoinette Martarano. He is survived by two sons, Michael Anthony (Kristine) DiGiovanni, of Madeira Beach, FL, and James Vincent (Shonnie) DiGiovanni of Rockford. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Nikki DiGiovanni, Jessica (Paul) Lepien, Phillip DiGiovanni, one step grandchild, Michelle (Luke) Garrett, and three great grandchildren, Thomas LaGrasse, Tony Lepien, and Katie Lepien. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Joseph, his sister Mary Lambert, sister Angela Ward, and his granddaughter, Kerry DiGiovanni Prokup. He proudly served in the Navy in both WWII and the Korean War. He retired from the Rockford Police Department after many years as Communications Supervisor. Tony and his wife, Toni, as she was known, lived most of their lives in Rockford, IL, but moved to Florida in 2011 to be with family. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, and a confirmed Republican. He will be interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery on April 4, 2019 with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rockford Law Enforcement Explorers Post 911, 425 E State St. Rockford, IL 61104
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019