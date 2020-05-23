|
|
Anthony Foreman 1964—2020
Anthony Andrew Foreman of Rockford departed this earthly life May 16, 2020. He was born May 13, 1964 in Kansas City, MO; the son of Andrew & Laura Foreman. Anthony lived in Rockford most of his life. While in Rockford he was employed as a machinist by Camcar Textron for over 10 years. He graduated from Auburn High School and attended Rock Valley College. Anthony leaves to cherish many loving memories his daughter, Jacqulyn (Joe) Rowlett; two sons, Damion and Reginald Foreman; 6 grandchildren; his parents, two sisters, Kizmet and Mya Foreman; brother, Mylz Foreman; a host of other relatives and friends. Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on May 26th. Private services may be viewed lived on Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. facebook page at 12:00 noon
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020