Anthony "Tony" J. Jenulevich 1926—2019
Anthony "Tony" J. Jenulevich, 93, of Rockford, went to the Lord Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born January 4, 1926, in Mount Carmel, PA, the son of Jurgis and Mariyon (Muzikevyscius) Jenulevicius. Attended St. Thomas Catholic School. Veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Married Genevieve Lee Baldwin on September 1, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa. Employed by Greenlee Bros. for 45 years. Member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Survivors include his daughter, Sherri (Jeff) Moburg; sons-in-law, Greg Sitnek and Rich Rankin; 7 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Agnes Sims; numerous nieces, nephews, friends at the YMCA and Wesley Willows. Predeceased by his wife; daughters, Lana Sitnek and Linda Rankin; and several siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 14, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
