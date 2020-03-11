Home

Anthony M. "Tony" (Bus Driver) Collins


1955 - 2020
Anthony M. "Tony" (Bus Driver) Collins Obituary
Anthony "Tony" M. Collins (Bus Driver) 1955—2020
Anthony "Tony" M. Collins (Bus Driver), 64 of Machesney Park passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home after a short illness. Tony graduated from East High School. He worked at Smith Oil for 15 years and RMTD for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sam" Collins; his favorite cat, Lotto; sons, Jason and Chris Collins; brothers, Joe, Bert; sisters, Joyce, Lille; daughters, Tracy (Ken) Frickson, Amy Packard; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Delores.
No services are to be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory- Mulford Chapel is honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
