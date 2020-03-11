|
Anthony "Tony" M. Collins (Bus Driver) 1955—2020
Anthony "Tony" M. Collins (Bus Driver), 64 of Machesney Park passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home after a short illness. Tony graduated from East High School. He worked at Smith Oil for 15 years and RMTD for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sam" Collins; his favorite cat, Lotto; sons, Jason and Chris Collins; brothers, Joe, Bert; sisters, Joyce, Lille; daughters, Tracy (Ken) Frickson, Amy Packard; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Delores.
No services are to be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory- Mulford Chapel is honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020