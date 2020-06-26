Anthony Paul "TJ" Kokas 1980—2020
Anthony Paul "TJ" Kokas II, 40, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born May 7, 1980 in Rockford, the son of Anthony Paul and Sandi (Ott) Kokas. TJ worked as a materials handler at Chrysler. He was an amazing brother and took care of his family. He always knew the right thing to say to keep his family laughing. His grandfather "Papoo" was the hero of his life. His wheels were always turning. From very young, he was a natural athlete and enjoyed playing baseball on many leagues. He was always very active and also enjoyed basketball and golf as an adult. He always appreciated music and taught himself to play guitar in his 20s. He and his mom bonded over the classics. Survived by his mother, Sandi; sisters, Micah (Neil) Roberts with nieces, Victoria and Olivia and Darcy (Aaron) VanBlaricom with nephews, Zachry and Blake; numerous loved aunts, uncles and cousins; and too many best friends to count. Predeceased by his father; his beloved Papoo; and his other loving grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on July 18, 2020, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1001 2nd Ave. Rockford, IL with a visitation from 10 to 11:15 a.m. A burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for TJ will then be held at the Lombardi Club with food, music, laughter and stories from 1 to 4pm. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.