Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Anthony R. Boggie


1956 - 2020
Anthony R. Boggie Obituary
Anthony R. Boggie 1956—2020
Anthony "Tony" R. Boggie, 63, of Rockford passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Swedish American Hospital. Born March 29, 1956, in Rockford, the son of Theodore "Ted" and Janice (Gourley-Partch) Boggie. Anthony was a lifelong electrician. He loved spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his daughter, Jess (Kirk) Brady; son, Nick (Sasha Francis) Boggie; grandchildren, Penny Brady and Finn Brady; mother, Janice Partch; brother, Jerome (Trinda) Boggie; step-sister, Cheryl (Bob) Barrett; former wife and mother of his children, Julie Boggie. Predeceased by his father, Ted; stepfather, Allan Partch; and brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Jan Boggie.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
