Anthony R. Boggie 1956—2020
Anthony "Tony" R. Boggie, 63, of Rockford passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Swedish American Hospital. Born March 29, 1956, in Rockford, the son of Theodore "Ted" and Janice (Gourley-Partch) Boggie. Anthony was a lifelong electrician. He loved spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his daughter, Jess (Kirk) Brady; son, Nick (Sasha Francis) Boggie; grandchildren, Penny Brady and Finn Brady; mother, Janice Partch; brother, Jerome (Trinda) Boggie; step-sister, Cheryl (Bob) Barrett; former wife and mother of his children, Julie Boggie. Predeceased by his father, Ted; stepfather, Allan Partch; and brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Jan Boggie.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020