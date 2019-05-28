|
Antoinette L. Pesavento 1929—2019
Antoniette Pesavento, 89, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born December 12, 1929 in Rockford, the daughter of Antonio and Luigia (Vidali) Pesavento. She was a lifelong Rockford Resident and lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. Antoniette began her work life at Nelson Knitting Company. She was a car hop at the family Pesavento's Drive-In on Cunningham Road for 7 seasons, where she sometimes served customers on roller skates. She worked for the Winnebago County Map Department. Later, Antoniette managed the family's Monticello Laundry for many years. She will be remembered fondly as a loving Aunt, who had an eye for beautiful cars, told stories about road trips with her sister, Yolanda, enjoyed visiting friends, and loved spending time outdoors even when it was just doing yard work.
Antoniette will be missed by her nephews and nieces and their families: Gianfranco (Elvia) Zanocco, Remo (Laura) Zanocco, Greg Pesavento, Lisa Wiley, Louise (Don) Hinshaw, Julia Pesavento Schaer, Anthony (Dianna) Pesavento, Margaret (Jon) Blanchard, Maria (Mike) Walton, and Arthur (Beth) Pesavento as well as other family and friends. Antoniette is predeceased by her parents; sister Yolanda (Pesavento) Zanocco; brother-in-law Frank Zanocco; and brother Richard Pesavento.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford, visitation from 8:45 am until 9:15 am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019